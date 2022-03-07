Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 825 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $11.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $486.70. 193,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $457.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.78 and a 200-day moving average of $451.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $345.60 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

