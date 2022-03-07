Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 877 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $43.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.65. 139,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.08 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

