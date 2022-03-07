Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after acquiring an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after acquiring an additional 196,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $104.30. 64,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,565. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.04. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $109.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

