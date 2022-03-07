Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,940. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average of $163.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

