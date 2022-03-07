Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 60,206 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,206 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

SPYV traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. 48,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

