Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 897 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

COST traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $537.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $310.92 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

