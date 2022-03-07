Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $392.69. 115,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $350.66 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

