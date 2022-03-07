Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 161,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.21. 97,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.