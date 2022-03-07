Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,065,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,239,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,879,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 268,095 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,513. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $51.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46.

