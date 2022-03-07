Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 357,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,075,129. The company has a market capitalization of $272.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

