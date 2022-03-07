Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $104.43. 17,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,565. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.60 and a one year high of $109.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

