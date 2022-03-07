Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 4.76% of Quadratic Deflation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of BNDD traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,102. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53.

