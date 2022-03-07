Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $161.32. 534,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,861,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.11. The company has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

