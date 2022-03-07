Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,782 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 58,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,321. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

