Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,405 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,321,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,924. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

