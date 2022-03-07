Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,746 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,080,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,750,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.23. 16,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.90 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

