Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,573 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,554 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,961,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 185,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $62,397,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $285.17. 346,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,188,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.