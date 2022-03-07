Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.78 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874,839. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

