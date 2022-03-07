Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 745,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,682,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.