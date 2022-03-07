Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $13.32 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 256,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.38. 292,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,152,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

