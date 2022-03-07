Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $19.38 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

MCD traded down $6.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,105. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $207.14 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average of $250.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.