Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $24.28 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.33. 85,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,055,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

