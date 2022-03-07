Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. 1,418,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,397,695. The company has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

