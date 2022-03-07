Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,014 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.
IVW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.55. 133,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
