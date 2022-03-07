Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 26,445 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $36,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,080 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.95. 78,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

