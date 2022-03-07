Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 126,040 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 53,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.