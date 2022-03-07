Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $25.77 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 304,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.27% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,680,000 after purchasing an additional 717,119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,872,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,387,000 after buying an additional 228,135 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,644,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,940. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

