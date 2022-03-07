Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,887. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.29 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.