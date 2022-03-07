Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Streamline Health Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

STRM stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 196,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

