Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $121.19 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Strike has a market capitalization of $121.19 million and approximately $73.07 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $38.76 or 0.00101977 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.22 or 0.06540977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,953.07 or 0.99850274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,447 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

