Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.14 ($95.66).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAX shares. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.40 ($85.84) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR SAX opened at €66.15 ($74.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.50. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.69. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a 1 year high of €76.05 ($85.45).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.