Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $192.44

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Strong coin can now be bought for $192.44 or 0.00488597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $26.61 million and $9.08 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.70 or 0.06656500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,323.55 or 0.99842521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

