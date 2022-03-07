StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 642 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.57 on Monday, hitting $256.40. 121,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,233. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

