StrongBox Wealth LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,988. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $446.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average is $166.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

