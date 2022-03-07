StrongBox Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.64. 871,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,861,788. The stock has a market cap of $307.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

