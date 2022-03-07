StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.9% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $83.16. 426,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,290,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $163.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

