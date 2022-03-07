StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.90. 1,233,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,188,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $227.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

