StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $6.58 on Monday, hitting $124.60. The company had a trading volume of 359,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,069. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

