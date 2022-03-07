StrongBox Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 93.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 232,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.72. 67,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,883. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

