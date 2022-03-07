StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after buying an additional 456,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $108.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,803.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,311.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

