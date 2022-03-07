Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

RGR stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.43. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.