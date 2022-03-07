Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.62

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Sumco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $802.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.82 million. Sumco had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Sumco Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.