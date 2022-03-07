Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMMYY opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.