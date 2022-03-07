Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SMFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.88 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after buying an additional 563,807 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

