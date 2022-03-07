Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
SMFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of SMFG opened at $6.88 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
