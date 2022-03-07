Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.07

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 9143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $82,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $26,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,729.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

