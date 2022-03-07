Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.30

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 489898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Several research firms have commented on SUHJY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

