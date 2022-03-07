Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.65

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 5914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

