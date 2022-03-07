Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.49

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$42.49 and last traded at C$41.56, with a volume of 9051052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.06.

Several research firms have commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.87.

The firm has a market cap of C$60.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$1,839,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

