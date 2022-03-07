Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.44

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

