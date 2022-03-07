Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

